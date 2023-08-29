AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Raised by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone stock opened at $2,469.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,479.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,509.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

