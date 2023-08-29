Shelton Capital Management Buys 23,867 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank



HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

