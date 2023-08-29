Shelton Capital Management Has $5.44 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

