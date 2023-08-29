Shelton Capital Management Has $7.49 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 225.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.