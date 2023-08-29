Bokf Na Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.