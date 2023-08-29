King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 16,809 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,809 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ecovyst by 58.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 98.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECVT opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecovyst news, insider Kurt Bitting purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

