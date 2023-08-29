Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Progyny worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,792 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Progyny by 57.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGNY

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,456.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,858,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,128,485 shares of company stock worth $128,042,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.