Toronto Dominion Bank Has $42.39 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 83,561 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $42,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

