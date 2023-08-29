Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

