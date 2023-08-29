Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.89 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $97.94 and a one year high of $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

