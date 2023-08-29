Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,358 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

