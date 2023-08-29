PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 878 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,505,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,149,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.34 and a 200 day moving average of $286.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.