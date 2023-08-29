Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $193.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $529,859.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,972,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

