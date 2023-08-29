Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $1.57 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 67,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $251,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 151.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

