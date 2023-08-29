Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE VFC opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. V.F. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.