RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184,747 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

