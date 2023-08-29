RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.