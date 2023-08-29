AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Holdings Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,782 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,311,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,280,000 after acquiring an additional 565,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE AB opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.49%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

