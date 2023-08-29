Bokf Na Sells 6,894 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

