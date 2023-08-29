RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEX by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 71,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $226.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $195.27 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

