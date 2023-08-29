U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

