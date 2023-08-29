U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21,069 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 136.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

