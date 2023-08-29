U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 36,674 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,674 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.