Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,745,000 after buying an additional 893,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $122.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

