U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Shares of ZTS opened at $186.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

