U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,648 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,072,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $101.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

