King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.99 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $78.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

