King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 473.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,490 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $33,980,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,197,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,054,000 after buying an additional 1,063,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Vontier Stock Up 1.1 %

Vontier stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

