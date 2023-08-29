Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.17% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after buying an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.98. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 4,800 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $193,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,591.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,167. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

