King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.37 Million Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $288,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Get Our Latest Report on GSHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,445,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $1,603,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,445,585.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,106 over the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.