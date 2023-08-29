BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of BellRing Brands worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 104.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 229.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,545 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

