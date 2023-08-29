Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,340 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Simmons First National worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 27.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,577.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.