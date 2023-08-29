Shelton Capital Management Has $4.10 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $199.23 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day moving average of $188.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

