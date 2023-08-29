RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.95.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $480.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.