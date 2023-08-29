RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 994 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 34.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $1,629,528.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,888,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $511.52 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.76. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.