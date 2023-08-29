Colonial Trust Co SC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 262.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

