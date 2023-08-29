Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,020,000 after buying an additional 247,608 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 50,332 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $132.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

