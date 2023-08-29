Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colonial Trust Co SC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,787,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.25.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Good Reasons it’s Time to Buy High-Yield Dividend King 3M
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.