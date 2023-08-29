Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.60.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $365.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

