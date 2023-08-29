Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $227.06 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

