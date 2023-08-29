Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

