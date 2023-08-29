Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,015 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $97.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a market cap of $769.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

