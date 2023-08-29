Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 112.9% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 63,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 29,574 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

