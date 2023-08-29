Bessemer Group Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

