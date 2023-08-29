SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 15th

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

