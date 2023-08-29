Fortive Co. (FTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 29th

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NYSE FTV opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

