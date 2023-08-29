Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.71 and a 200 day moving average of $236.28. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

