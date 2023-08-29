EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 307.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $116.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

