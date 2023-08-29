Open Text Co. (OTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 22nd

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Open Text has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Open Text to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Open Text by 57.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Open Text by 321.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Open Text

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.