Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VIRC opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
