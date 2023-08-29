Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIRC opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

